Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa

According to a statement from Hezbollah's military media, the attacks targeted the positions of Israeli officers and soldiers, hitting their objectives with precision.Hezbollah announced that these operations were conducted in support of the "steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance," as well as in retaliation for the recent Israeli assault on the Bekaa region in Lebanon, Al Mayadeen reported.In addition to the drone strike, Hezbollah fighters shelled the Mettat and Shomera barracks, along with surrounding Israeli assembly points, with a barrage of Grad rockets.The resistance forces launched a series of other operations as well, including heavy artillery shelling of the Ramya site, rocket attacks on the Marj site, and targeting surveillance equipment at the Jal al-Alam site, all of which resulted in direct hits.Earlier on Tuesday, Hezbollah had also bombed the command center of the Golan 210th Division at the Nafah barracks and the artillery regiment and armored brigade headquarters of the same division at the Yarden barracks.The Israeli regime’s media reported significant damage in northern settlements due to Hezbollah's rocket strikes. Israeli channel Makan stated that, amidst the ongoing bombardment of Kiryat Shmona, local authorities have instructed residents who remained in the settlement to stay close to safe zones until further notice.