Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza

Islam Times - At least 52 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, including 12 at a Gaza City school and nine at a crowded market area in Deir el-Balah.

The Israeli forces carried out attacks across the Gaza Strip, including Jabalia, Deir el-Balah, Rafah and Khan Younis. Several people were killed and wounded in Jabalia, according to AJA.Al Jazeera reported that several people were killed and wounded after Israeli forces bombed a residential building in the Tall az-Zaatar area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.AJA also reported that Israeli forces blew up buildings in the southern city of Rafah and the Hamad neighborhood in nearby Khan Younis.It also said Israeli forces were shelling eastern parts of central Deir el-Balah.Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged stakeholders to get the Gaza ceasefire deal “over the finish line now” as he ended his Middle East tour without an agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas.Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also spoke with Blinken and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to its role as a mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks.At least 40,173 Palestinian people have been killed and 92,857 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.