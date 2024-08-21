0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 10:06

Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza

Story Code : 1155283
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
The Israeli forces carried out attacks across the Gaza Strip, including Jabalia, Deir el-Balah, Rafah and Khan Younis. Several people were killed and wounded in Jabalia, according to AJA.

Al Jazeera reported that several people were killed and wounded after Israeli forces bombed a residential building in the Tall az-Zaatar area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

AJA also reported that Israeli forces blew up buildings in the southern city of Rafah and the Hamad neighborhood in nearby Khan Younis.

It also said Israeli forces were shelling eastern parts of central Deir el-Balah.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged stakeholders to get the Gaza ceasefire deal “over the finish line now” as he ended his Middle East tour without an agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also spoke with Blinken and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to its role as a mediator in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

At least 40,173 Palestinian people have been killed and 92,857 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024