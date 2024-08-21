Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission

Islam Times - Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations unveiled meticulous plans for a calculated response to the Israeli regime in retaliation for the assassination of the Hamas chief in Tehran, saying Iran’s reaction will totally take the Zionist regime by surprise.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Iran’s UN mission said any response must both punish the Israeli regime and deter future strikes in the country, but also “must be carefully calibrated to avoid any possible adverse impact that could potentially influence a prospective ceasefire.”“The timing, conditions, and manner of Iran’s response will be meticulously orchestrated to ensure that it occurs at a moment of maximum surprise; perhaps when their eyes are fixed on the skies and their radar screens, they will be taken by surprise from the ground -or perhaps even by a combination of both,” the statement said.The mission has announced earlier this month that the retaliatory response will definitely take place irrespective of the talks on a ceasefire in Gaza.Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.