0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 10:10

Biden Approves Nuclear Strategy Focusing on China: Report

Story Code : 1155288
Biden Approves Nuclear Strategy Focusing on China: Report
The document, which is revised approximately every four years, is classified to such a degree that there are no electronic versions available. Only a limited number of hard copies have been distributed to select national security officials and Pentagon leaders, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper added, however, that in recent speeches, two senior administration officials were allowed to allude to the change prior to a more comprehensive and unclassified update to Congress that is anticipated before Biden's term concludes.

The Pentagon believes that China’s nuclear arsenal will rival the size and diversity of US and Russian stockpiles over the next decade, the Times reported.

“The president recently released updated guidance for nuclear weapons employment to address the presence of multiple nuclear-armed adversaries,” the newspaper cited Vipin Narang, a nuclear strategist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who previously worked at the Pentagon, as saying earlier this month before returning to academia.

He further noted that this guidance specifically considers “the significant increase in the size and diversity” of China’s nuclear arsenal, it added.

In June, the National Security Council’s senior director for arms control and nonproliferation, Pranay Vaddi, said Biden "recently issued updated nuclear weapons employment guidance, which takes into account the realities of a new nuclear era."

"It emphasizes the need to account for the growth and diversity of the PRC’s nuclear arsenal—and the need to deter Russia, the PRC and North Korea simultaneously," he added, referring to the People’s Republic of China, China’s official name.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett told Anadolu that the US nuclear policy is updated regularly as part of their efforts to "reduce nuclear risks and maintain stable deterrence.”

"This administration—like the four administrations before it—issued a Nuclear Posture Review and Nuclear Weapons Employment Planning Guidance. While the specific text of the Guidance is classified, its existence is in no way secret. The Guidance issued earlier this year is not a response to any single entity, country, or threat," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024