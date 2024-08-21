Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”

Islam Times - Major Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a strike on the US-occupied Ain al-Asad Airbase in the west of the Arab country, saying it would launch further attacks that will “surprise” the enemy.

Haider al-Lami, a member of the political office of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, made the remarks on Tuesday, after a rocket strike wounded five US personnel at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar last week.“In the coming days, we will witness unprecedented attacks by the Iraqi resistance, which will surprise the enemy inside and outside of Iraq,” he said.Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to continue their operations against military bases, where American military forces are stationed.Resistance forces have fired four missiles from Iraq targeting the US military base in the Washington-controlled Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also been launching attacks on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza.On Monday, it carried out new operations against “Israeli” military targets on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.On Tuesday, the umbrella group of resistance factions said it had targeted the entity’s military site in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash also known as “Eilat”.