0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 23:24

Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”

Story Code : 1155403
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”
Haider al-Lami, a member of the political office of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, made the remarks on Tuesday, after a rocket strike wounded five US personnel at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar last week.

“In the coming days, we will witness unprecedented attacks by the Iraqi resistance, which will surprise the enemy inside and outside of Iraq,” he said.

Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to continue their operations against military bases, where American military forces are stationed.

Resistance forces have fired four missiles from Iraq targeting the US military base in the Washington-controlled Conoco gas field in eastern Syria.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has also been launching attacks on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza.

On Monday, it carried out new operations against “Israeli” military targets on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

On Tuesday, the umbrella group of resistance factions said it had targeted the entity’s military site in the occupied Umm al-Rashrash also known as “Eilat”.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024