0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 23:34

Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’

Story Code : 1155405
Medvedev: No Negotiations with Kiev ’Until Enemy is Defeated’
He wrote: "Recently, although theoretically, there was one danger, a negotiation trap, where our country could fall under certain circumstances.

He added: “Namely, early unnecessary peace negotiations proposed by the international community and imposed on the Kiev government with unclear prospects and consequences."

Negotiations with Kiev would not occur until the enemy is completely defeated after neo-Nazi terrorism in the Kursk Region, the speaker stated.

Zelensky exploited Ukrainian forces' push into Russia to challenge the long-standing restriction on using Western-supplied long-range weapons against Russia, as reported by The New York Times.

Additionally, he suggested that Ukraine's ongoing offensive in Russia challenges Western concerns about repercussions from strikes on Russian territory, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024