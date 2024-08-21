0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 23:35

President Pezeshkian’s Ministers all Win Parliament’s Vote of Confidence

Story Code : 1155406
In a session on Wednesday, following four days of intense deliberations and hearings, the lawmakers voted in favor of all 19 ministers proposed by the new president.

Pezeshkian submitted his list of ministerial picks to parliament for a vote of confidence on August 11, 12 days post his swearing-in.

Lawmakers convened on Saturday to discuss the qualifications and programs of ministerial nominees, which continued until Wednesday before voting.

President Pezeshkian urged parliament to approve his ministerial nominees before voting on Wednesday, promoting unity and cohesion.

Pezeshkian was chosen as one of six final candidates by the Constitutional Council after President Ebrahim Raisi’s tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

He won the highest number of votes in the first round of the presidential election on June 28 and faced off the runner-up, Saeed Jalili, in the runoff election on July 5.

The physician-turned-politician from northern Iran's Tabriz city and former health minister won the runoff by garnering 53.66 percent of the total number of votes cast.
