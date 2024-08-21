0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 23:42

Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth

Story Code : 1155409
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
“The UN building should be closed and wiped off from the face of the earth,” Gilad Erdan said in an interview with an Israeli paper cited by the media on Tuesday.

“This building, which may look nice from the outside, is actually twisted and distorted,” Erdan claimed, saying the United Nations building in New York City is “unnecessary”.

In an earlier attack on the international organization, Erdan had criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Israeli envoy also lashed out at the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The regime has been widely rebuked by the international community, and condemned for its atrocious actions during its campaign of genocide in Gaza.

The genocide has continued since early October despite global outrage and a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.
