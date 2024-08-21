0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 23:49

Putin Inspects Troops with Kadyrov on His Chechnya Visit

Story Code : 1155410
The surprise trip comes as Moscow fights to push Ukrainian forces out of its Kursk region two weeks after they crossed the border in the largest invasion of Russia since World War II, according to Al Jazeera.

“As long as we have men like you, we are absolutely, absolutely invincible,” Putin told soldiers at the Russian Special Forces University, a training school in Chechnya’s Gudermes, according to a transcript on the Kremlin’s website.

“It is one thing to shoot at a shooting range here, and another thing to put your life and health at risk. But you have an inner need to defend the Fatherland and the courage to make such a decision.”

Kadyrov, a key Kremlin ally who has been sanctioned by the United States, told Putin at a separate meeting that Chechnya had sent more than 47,000 troops to Ukraine since the start of the war, including about 19,000 volunteers.

Kadyrov has often described himself as Putin’s “foot soldier”.
