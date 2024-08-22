Zionists Admit; Israel Lost North Occupied Palestine Due to Hezbollah Attacks

Islam Times - Commenting on the attacks of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah on Katzrin, former Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid said that the regime has lost northern occupied Palestinian territories.

Commenting on the attacks of the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah on Katzrin, the opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X, "The [Israeli] government lost the north."The Israeli military on Wednesday reported detecting approximately 50 rockets fired from Lebanon toward the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, according to Anadolu Agency.The Zionist regime's military claimed it intercepted some of the rockets, while others landed near the Israeli town of Katzrin.Incoming rocket sirens were activated in several Israeli towns and settlements near the border of occupied Palestine with Lebanon.