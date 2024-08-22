Top American, Turkish Diplomats Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli stated that the call was made "upon the request of the other side," and focused on the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the Israeli regime, as well as the overall regional situation.Washington put forward the latest proposal last week after the talks in Doha.Ahead of those talks, Hamas called on the mediators to implement the framework set out by US President Joe Biden in late May, rather than hold more negotiations.Hamas movement said on Sunday that the current US proposal "responds to Netanyahu's conditions".At the weekend, Hamas political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri said US optimism about the prospects for the deal was an "illusion".