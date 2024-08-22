0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 00:44

Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US

Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Supporting Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, Obama said she “was not born into privilege” and highlighted her history as a prosecutor going after big banks and child sex abusers, according to Anadolu Agency.

Obama also blasted Harris’s Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, saying that he is “dangerous.”

“The truth is, Donald Trump sees power as nothing more than a means to his ends."

Former first lady Michelle Obama also took center stage Tuesday night in Chicago, saying "Hope is making a comeback." 

She said both Harris and herself built their lives on the same foundational values.

"Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” she added.
