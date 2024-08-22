0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 00:50

In Ukraine; Zakharova Notes Latvia Growing Involvement in Armed Conflict

Story Code : 1155425
In a comment, posted on the diplomatic agency’s website,  Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted: "We view remarks by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds as confirmation of the increasing involvement of this Baltic state in the armed conflict in Ukraine. Official Riga is deliberately adding fuel to the fire and provoking the expansion of the geography of combat without concealing its malicious glee that Latvian arms are being used by Vladimir Zelensky’s regime to slaughter civilians and shell Russian towns."

"Unfortunately, given the current realities in Latvia, this comes as no surprise, since local political circles consist almost entirely of the ideological heirs of Waffen SS who harbor a deep-seated hatred for Russia and are intent on settling historical scores with it," she added, TASS reported.

Zakharova stressed that "Riga’s belligerent actions will merely prolong the agony of the Kiev regime without impacting the results of the special military operation."

The diplomat also highlighted the fact that Russia’s response measures had already taken a toll on the Latvian economy. "As for our response steps, they are already affecting Latvia’s economy quite seriously. Additionally, specific individuals, involved in crimes against Russia, will definitely be meted out due punishment - we are already conducting relevant investigations," the spokeswoman concluded.

Earlier, Spruds said that the republic had prepared another batch of about 500 Latvian-made unmanned aerial vehicles to be shipped to Ukraine.
