0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 00:54

Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades Senior Cmdr. Martyred in Lebanon

Story Code : 1155427
Al-Aqsa Martyrs
Hezbollah's Al-Manar news service reported that an Israeli drone struck a car in Saida.

According to Al Jazeera, the person that was killed in the attack on  the vehicle in Saida was named by Lebanese media as Khalil al-Maqdar, a Palestinian connected to the Fatah movement.

Senior Fatah member Fathi Abu al-Aradat told the AFP news agency that Maqdar was an official with the group.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group in the occupied West Bank with ties to  Fatah, also described Maqdar as one of its leaders.

Maqdar’s brother, Munir al-Maqdah, who is a brigadier-general in the group, was quoted in Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen media as saying “the path to victory or martyrdom, and assassinations only make us stronger”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024