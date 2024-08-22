Iraq, NATO Discuss Expanding Strategic Relations: Report

Islam Times - Iraq’s National Security Advisor Ghasem al-Araji and a NATO representative held a meeting to discuss the development of strategic relations, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosted a NATO representative to Iraq in his office on Wednesday for a meeting.In this meeting, Al-Araji discussed the agenda of the first high-level meeting, which is to be held to develop strategic relations and strengthen the partnership between NATO and Iraq, MDEAST News reported.Al-Araji had previously emphasized that Iraq's relations with NATO are a strategic issue for the Iraqi government and these relations will not be against any party.