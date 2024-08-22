0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 00:56

Iraq, NATO Discuss Expanding Strategic Relations: Report

Story Code : 1155428
Iraq, NATO Discuss Expanding Strategic Relations: Report
The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosted a NATO representative to Iraq in his office on Wednesday for a meeting.

In this meeting, Al-Araji discussed the agenda of the first high-level meeting, which is to be held to develop strategic relations and strengthen the partnership between NATO and Iraq, MDEAST News reported.

Al-Araji had previously emphasized that Iraq's relations with NATO are a strategic issue for the Iraqi government and these relations will not be against any party.
