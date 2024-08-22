Ayat. Jannati: Al-Aqsa Mosque Biggest Stronghold against Zionist Regime

Islam Times - The secretary of Guardian Council said that mosques especially al-Aqsa Mosque are the biggest stronghold against the criminal Zionist regime by keeping sacred concepts such as resistance against oppressors alive in society.

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, the secretary of the Guardian Council made the remarks at a meeting on Wednesday where he referred to the anniversary of the burning Al-Aqsa Mosque by the illegal and fake Zionist regime, which has been named after “World Mosque Day” and stated, “The fact is that mosques especially Al-Aqsa Mosque is the biggest fortress against the criminal Zionist regime which keep sacred concepts such as resistance against oppressors alive in the society.”The formation of the Islamic lifestyle in the society without the role of mosques is very difficult and perhaps impossible and in this regard, no organization can replace the mosque, the ayatollah emphasized.On August 21, 1969, the Muslim World was shocked by the news of the burning of al-Aqsa mosque by the criminal Zionist regime, sparking a wave of wrath and hatred.The 21st of August, the anniversary of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been named the International Day of the Mosque, at the suggestion of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the approval of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.