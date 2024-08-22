Israel Regime: Prisoners Will Return Dead if No Agreement is Reached

Islam Times - Israeli security officials said that "more prisoners will return dead from the Gaza Strip, if an agreement is not reached that will lead to their rescue soon."

The Wall Street Journal quoted a former Zionist intelligence official as saying that "most of the prisoners will not return to Israel" unless an agreement is reached.The newspaper stressed that most security officials in the Zionist entity "insist that reaching an agreement is the only way to return the remaining 105 prisoners," who were captured on the seventh of last October.In this context, the Israeli official explained that there is "a need for a high level of accurate intelligence, to the extent that carrying out all the operations required to return them is almost impossible."The Zionist intelligence official also confirmed that "there is no way to know the details of the prisoner's location, the location of the guards, or the location of the window." As reported by the Wall Street Journal.The heads of Israel's security and intelligence services told Netanyahu that "the time to reach an agreement is running out" in a written document they gave him during a meeting on Thursday to discuss preparations for the upcoming attacks on Israel.Security officials warned the Zionists that delays and insistence on certain positions in the negotiations "could come at the cost of taking prisoners' lives."In the same context, current and former US and Zionist officials confirmed that the Zionist goal of returning prisoners from the Gaza Strip "cannot be achieved by force" through military pressure, according to the American newspaper "The New York Times".