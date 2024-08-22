0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 01:12

Qassam Brigades Detonate Bombed Tunnel in Khan Yunis

Story Code : 1155433
The Palestinian resistance forces carried out new attacks against the Zionist regime in Gaza on Wednesday.

The Qassam Brigades announced that its combatants detonated the mouthpiece of a bombed tunnel in Al-Hawuzin area, west of Hamad city, northern Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, after a group of Zionist troops advanced towards this area, in which, all the Zionist regime’s soldiers were killed. and were wounded.

Qassam Brigades also announced that they targeted a Merkava tank with a Yasin 105 missile in east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip.
