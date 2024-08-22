Qassam Brigades Detonate Bombed Tunnel in Khan Yunis

Islam Times - The military wing of Hamas movement, Qassam Brigades, in addition to blowing up the bombed tunnel in the north of Khan Yunis, targeted the Zionist regime’s tank with a ‘Al-Yasin’ 105 missile.

The Palestinian resistance forces carried out new attacks against the Zionist regime in Gaza on Wednesday.The Qassam Brigades announced that its combatants detonated the mouthpiece of a bombed tunnel in Al-Hawuzin area, west of Hamad city, northern Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, after a group of Zionist troops advanced towards this area, in which, all the Zionist regime’s soldiers were killed. and were wounded.Qassam Brigades also announced that they targeted a Merkava tank with a Yasin 105 missile in east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of Gaza Strip.