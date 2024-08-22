0
Thursday 22 August 2024

2 Confirmed Dead in Aircraft Crash in Malawi: Report

Two people are feared dead in a plane accident in Malawi involving a small aircraft of C210 type, registration number 7QPFU, which crashed into the Lake Malawi in Nkhotakota district, about 200 km northeast of the capital, Lilongwe, with one crew member and two passengers on board, authorities have confirmed.

Malawian government's chief spokesperson, Moses Kunkuyu, confirmed the accident in a statement Tuesday evening, saying one of the passengers, a female Dutch, has survived with minor injuries after she was rescued by local fishermen in the area.

The survivor is being treated at a hospital in the district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kunkuyu, who is also the minister of information and digitalisation, added that the aircraft "has been sighted under water surface and rescue efforts are underway to pull the aircraft ashore."

According to the minister, the aircraft, which belonged to Nyasa Express Company, was flying from Nkhotakota to Liwonde, a township located 235 km south of Lilongwe.
