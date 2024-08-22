Russian Premier: Moscow, Beijing Stabilizing Factor in Forming New World Order

Islam Times - Moscow and Beijing are a "stabilizing factor" in the formation of a new world order, Russian Prime Minister Maikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Our comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction are especially important in a situation where the contours of a new world order are being formed. In these conditions, the Russia-China link acts as a powerful stabilizing factor," Mishustin said during the 29th regular meeting of the Chinese and Russian heads of government, Anadolu Agency reported.During the meeting, which was also attended by visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin said the two countries' relationship contributes to economic growth and improves the quality of life for their citizens.The Russian premier said it is the responsibility of both countries' governments to ensure that all decisions made by their heads of state are carried out "for years to come.""The necessary basis for this is in place. Last year, Russian-Chinese trade turnover increased by 23%, breaking another record by exceeding 20 trillion rubles, or 1.6 trillion yuan," he added.He said the energy partnership between Russia and China is strengthening, and that they are actively developing industrial cooperation.Russia is also aiming to increase the supply of agricultural products to the Chinese market, he said, adding that they must continue to build reliable transport and logistics corridors to further expand economic cooperation, as well as jointly use the capabilities of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).The NSR is a 5,600-kilometer (3,500-mile) shipping route connecting the Kara Strait to Cape Dezhnyov, Asia's easternmost mainland point.Western countries use route sanctions on flimsy pretexts or "in other words, unfair competition," the Russian premier claimed, adding that they are attempting to maintain their "global dominance" while limiting Russia's and China's economic and technological potential.He said they must consequently concentrate their efforts on "protecting our common interests, building a multipolar world order, and increasing coordination at international venues."Li, for his part, said both sides have worked to make positive progress in all areas of cooperation, and that Russian-Chinese relations have achieved "high-quality development" under the leadership of their respective heads of state."We are fully confident in the further deepening of multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," Li said, adding that organizing such a meeting annually for the past 30 years "convincingly demonstrates the enormous stability and vitality of bilateral cooperation."Li arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday for a three-day official visit.