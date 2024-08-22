Belgium Condemns Zionist Regime’s Crimes in Gaza

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium issued a statement on Wednesday and condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium announced on Wednesday that it condemns the attack on a school where the Palestinian refugees were at school in Gaza.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium emphasized the need for stopping the genocidal war and heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime’s forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip, the statement read.The international humanitarian law must be respected in the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.In the statement, the necessity of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza was emphasized.According to the announcement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 40,223 people have thus far been martyred in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.Also, the ministry stated that 50 people were martyred and 124 Palestinians were wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past hours.