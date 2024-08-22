0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 01:39

Russian Forces Take Control of ‘Niu-York’ in Donetsk

Story Code : 1155438
Russian Forces Take Control of ‘Niu-York’ in Donetsk
Russia said that its forces has taken control of the strategically important logistics hub of Niu-York in eastern Ukraine, the attack is part of Moscow’s grinding drive to capture the entire Donetsk region.

A statement by the Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces captured the settlement of Niu-York and "defeated" a large group of Ukrainian troops, Anadolu news agency reported.

Niu-York is located about 7.2 kilometers (4.4 miles) south of the industrial city of Toretsk, a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

As Ukrainian forces seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region, the Niu-York's fate reflects Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously announced in a statement that the army forces of this country have taken the control the town of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024