Islam Times - The Russian Federation announced that it has taken the control of the strategic city of "Niu-York" in Donetsk.

Russia said that its forces has taken control of the strategically important logistics hub of Niu-York in eastern Ukraine, the attack is part of Moscow’s grinding drive to capture the entire Donetsk region.A statement by the Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces captured the settlement of Niu-York and "defeated" a large group of Ukrainian troops, Anadolu news agency reported.Niu-York is located about 7.2 kilometers (4.4 miles) south of the industrial city of Toretsk, a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.As Ukrainian forces seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region, the Niu-York's fate reflects Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.The Russian Ministry of Defense had previously announced in a statement that the army forces of this country have taken the control the town of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.