Thursday 22 August 2024 - 01:46

EU’s Borrell, Saudi FM Discuss Latest Developments in Gaza

EU’s Borrell, Saudi FM Discuss Latest Developments in Gaza
During the phone call, EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell emphasized the need for establishing a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

He consulted with the Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister about ending the war in Gaza and finding the sustainable solutions for the crisis.

Borrell went on to add that the European Union will continue to work with the Arab allies and peace seekers for de-escalation in the region.

Earlier, the European Union had issued a serious warning about the humanitarian crisis in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip and emphasized that it (EU) witnessed a severe deterioration of the situation in the last 10 months (the attack by the occupying regime of Israel on the oppressed Palestinians), Borrell added.

The European Union's foreign policy chief and European Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aids Janez Lenarčič recently announced in a joint statement that 2023 was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian and aid workers in the occupied Palestinian territories.
