Thursday 22 August 2024

Israeli Fighter Jets Cause Sonic Boom over Beirut

Story Code : 1155443
Israeli Fighter Jets Cause Sonic Boom over Beirut
The Israeli fighter jets broke the sound barrier over areas of southern Lebanon, Sidon, Iqlim al-Kharrub and Beirut.

Local Lebanese new website Elnashrah's correspondent also reported the flight of Zionist regime’s fighter jets over Hasbia region in Lebanon and the occupied fields of Shabaa and Bekaa.

The Zionist regime's artillery unit also shelled the suburbs of Rusia al-Fakhr.

At the same time, the local media in the Zionist regime reported that siren was sounded in Ramot Naftali in northern occupied territories.
