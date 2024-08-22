Iran Rejects Media Claims over Raisi Chopper Crash Cause

Islam Times - General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected media claims over the cause of the late Iranian president's helicopter crash.

Issuing a statement, the communications center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, strongly rejected the claims of a news agency about the cause of the crash of President Raeisi's helicopter.Reacting to the claim of the news agency, that quoted from an 'informed security source!", the communications center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that what was mentioned in the report is distorted and false.Earlier, an Iranian news agency claimed in a report that the helicopter with the president onboard was carrying two more persons than safety protocols permitted, so when the pilot noticed the fog and attempted to take the helicopter to the required altitude, the helicopter lacked the power to do so and, in the conditions of limited visibility due to the fog, a collision with a mountain took place.Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.The helicopter carrying President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation crashed in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.It was transporting Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader of the city of Tabriz Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and a member of the president’s bodyguard team Mahdi Mousavi. The helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot, and crew were also among others on board the chopper.President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.Following the tragic martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared a 5-day mourning in Iran.Millions of people participated in the farewell ceremonies that were held for martyrs in the cities of Tabriz, Qom, Birjand, Mashhad, and Tehran.