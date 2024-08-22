0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 02:39

Congratulations Pour in to New Iranian Foreign Minister

Story Code : 1155446
Congratulations Pour in to New Iranian Foreign Minister
Yōko Kamikawa, Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister took the lead to send a congratulatory message to Araghchi.

After that India, Russia, Armenia, and Seri Lanka Foreign Ministers in separate messages congratulated the new Iranian foreign minister appointment, wishing him success and calling for developing ties with Iran.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankarin congratulated the Indian Foreign Minister and wished for further relations with Iran's Foreign Minister.

Abbass Araghchi with 244 yes votes he received from the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament earlier on Wednesday became the next Iranian foreign minister.

Araghchi has been serving as the former deputy foreign minister and ambassador to Japan and Finland. Before becoming the new foreign minister, Araghchi was secretary of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024