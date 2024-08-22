Congratulations Pour in to New Iranian Foreign Minister

Islam Times - Congratulations have poured in following the confidence of the vote the lawmakers gave to the new Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

Yōko Kamikawa, Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister took the lead to send a congratulatory message to Araghchi.After that India, Russia, Armenia, and Seri Lanka Foreign Ministers in separate messages congratulated the new Iranian foreign minister appointment, wishing him success and calling for developing ties with Iran.Subrahmanyam Jaishankarin congratulated the Indian Foreign Minister and wished for further relations with Iran's Foreign Minister.Abbass Araghchi with 244 yes votes he received from the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament earlier on Wednesday became the next Iranian foreign minister.Araghchi has been serving as the former deputy foreign minister and ambassador to Japan and Finland. Before becoming the new foreign minister, Araghchi was secretary of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.