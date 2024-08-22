0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 13:01

Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7

Story Code : 1155543
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
In his resignation speech, he hinted that he expected other officers to also take responsibility for their failures, and called for a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the war.

“On that Saturday we did not fulfill the most important mission which we are tasked with, providing a warning for war,” he said during a handover ceremony at the “Glilot” Base, which houses some of the directorate’s units.

“The responsibility for the failures of the Military Intelligence Directorate is on me,” Haliva said, noting that “Taking responsibility is not words, it must be actions. My decision to end my role and resign from the army is the norm in which I was educated… it is what is expected of those marching forwards and those charging at the front.”

Haliva also called for establishing a commission of inquiry into “all aspects that led to war, so that what happened to us will not happen ever again.”

The incoming chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Binder, said that “Israel” must dedicate its intelligence efforts to returning the held captives by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while readying for an escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

 “We must continue to increase our readiness for the campaign expanding in the north, and build a good intelligence [picture] for ‘defense’ and attack, and for more distant arenas, as this directorate has proved recently,” Binder continued.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
22 August 2024
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
22 August 2024
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
22 August 2024
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
22 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024