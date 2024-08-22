Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Islam Times - Iran has made rapid progress in the space industry during the past three years and is currently manufacturing as many as 30 satellites.

The Head of Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said on Thursday that a total of 30 homegrown satellites are under construction in Iran.He also noted that a total of 12 satellites have been sent into space or prepared for launch since August 2021.“The pace of designing and manufacturing homegrown satellites has accelerated as the Space Agency of Iran has set up joint projects with the private sector,” Salariyeh added.In April 2020, Iran announced the successful launch of its first military satellite into orbit. In March 2022, it blasted its second military satellite into space.Iran is also constructing the largest space center of the Middle East in its southeastern port city of Chabahar.The Imam Khomeini National Space Center, Iran's inaugural fixed launch site, has played a pivotal role in the country's space endeavors since its inauguration in 2017. The facility encompasses all stages of space missions, from satellite preparation to launch, control, and guidance.Situated in the northern province of Semnan, the Imam Khomeini National Space Center effectively fulfills Iran's requirements in Low Earth Orbit [LEO] during its final phase.