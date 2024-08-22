0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 13:13

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions

Story Code : 1155547
The conferees emphasized the urge of stopping the war and holding the officials of the occupation accountable for their crimes against humanity.

“They emphasized the necessity of stopping the aggression and war being waged against our people and holding the officials of the occupation accountable for their crimes against humanity,” Hamas said of the meeting in a statement.

The resistance leaders also addressed “the steadfastness of the resistance, and its ability to strike throughout all occupied Palestine.”

The resistance officials, meanwhile, addressed the negotiations, which were being held in Doha aimed at potential conclusion of a truce deal that could halt the war.

They held “Israel” responsible for thwarting the efforts of the mediators by insisting on continuing the aggression and reneging on previous agreements, particularly the proposal that Hamas agreed on in July.

The resistance officials, however, reaffirmed that any agreement had to ensure a complete halt to the aggression and complete withdrawal of the entity’s occupation forces from Gaza.

“The participants stressed the necessity of ensuring the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid and the needs of the people in Gaza regardless of the outcomes of the ongoing indirect negotiations,” the officials noted.

They further warned of the consequences of the “continued collective punishments imposed by the occupation on our people in the Gaza Strip.”
