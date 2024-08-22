Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Islam Times - The Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard confirmed that the country is the “absolute power” in the air defense force sector in the West Asia region.

“It is an undeniable fact when we say that we are the absolute power of air defense in the region and have say [in it] in the world,” said on Wednesday.He added that enemies are well aware that Iran is not dependent on any country and is in possession of equipment completely designed and manufactured by Iranian experts.He emphasized that the eight-year war imposed by Iraq on the country in the 1980s and an order by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the need for the country to boost its power all contributed to promotion of defense capabilities.Sabahi-Fard reiterated that the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force is currently in its best condition to defend the country.“Iran stands ready to target enemies and fire its missiles at them if deemed necessary,” the senior commander said.Sabahi-Fard advised enemies against making any miscalculations, warning them that the Iranian Army and Air Defense Force will definitely emerge victorious in any possible confrontation.