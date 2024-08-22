0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 13:19

’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid

“Meanwhile, although Hezbollah has not yet responded to the ‘Israeli’ assassination, it has increased its drone and missile strikes toward the Galilee and Golan 'communities' in retaliation for ‘Israeli’ strikes in southern Lebanon and continued fighting in the Gaza Strip,” the daily stated.

For instance, Hezbollah launched about 50 rockets at “Katzrin” on Wednesday and hit several settling units which caught fire.

According to “Israeli” security sources, the barrage was not aimed at military bases near “Katzrin” but directly at the “residential” areas.

Sarit Janach criticized War Minister Yoav Gallant, saying: “Gallant stands and threatens Hezbollah for 10 months. At least be quiet, don’t tell us about red lines. A couple was murdered, leaving three orphans and nothing changed. Twelve children were murdered in Majdal Shams and they weren’t a red line for you? What are you waiting for?”

This comes as Ynet underlined that the “Israeli” northern Command issued a long list of travel restrictions in the Galilee and Golan on Wednesday but the public was not informed.
