Thursday 22 August 2024 - 20:42

Three Palestinians Martyred in Airstrike in Tulkarm as Resistance Fighters Clash with “Israeli” Troops

“Israeli” troopers launched a drone strike on a house in the Tulkarm refugee camp on Thursday morning, killing three young men, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry named the martyrs as Imad Tayseer Shraim, 34, and Muawiya al-Hajj Ahmed, and Wassim Anbar, both 30 years old.

As the drone hit Tulkarm, local sources reported that “Israeli” military vehicles launched an incursion into the West Bank city from the west, and moved through various neighborhoods with a particular focus on the western and eastern areas.

They positioned around critical sites, such as the al-Isra Specialized Hospital, the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, and the vicinity of the District Coordination Office close to the Tulkarm camp.

Reports indicated that both public and private property, including homes and shops along the main service road, had been deliberately targeted and vandalized by “Israeli” forces during the eight-hour incursion.

Al-Qassam Brigades, reported on Thursday that its Tulkarm Battalion engaged in confrontations with “Israeli” soldiers in the camp and detonated explosive devices targeting military vehicles.

Since “Israel” unleashed a war on the besieged Gaza Strip in early October 2023, casualties have been rising in the West Bank as a result of intensified near-daily raids into villages and cities in the occupied territories.
