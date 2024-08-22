Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Islam Times - The toxic water at the North Carolina base has affected half a million people with kidney and bladder cancer, and leukaemia between 1953 and 1987.

The US Navy has received over 546,500 claims for compensation related to toxic water damage at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, according to a court filing.In 1982, toxic chemicals were found in North Carolina's water supply, leading to one million developing kidney and bladder cancer and leukemia between 1953 and 1987.The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, signed two years ago, allows plaintiffs to receive compensation if they file administrative claims by August 10.The Navy plans to reduce half-a-million claims by removing duplicates and ensuring fair and expeditious resolution of all valid CLJA claims.Over 2,000 lawsuits filed in North Carolina federal court remain unresolved, with first trials potentially starting next year, with only 150 cases resolved through administrative processes as of August.