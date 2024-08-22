0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 20:59

Flash Floods Kill 10 in Afghanistan

Story Code : 1155619
Flash Floods Kill 10 in Afghanistan
According to Mullah Janan Saeq, spokesman for the authority, in recent days, 10 people have lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries as flash floods swept through parts of the country, Xinhua reported.

The natural disaster incidents have also ruined 100 residential houses utterly or partially and caused severe damage to farmlands, said Saeq, adding that the acting head of the authority has commanded all the provincial officials to take immediate action for the flood-affected people.

Rain-induced accidents have killed about 400 people, injured hundreds of others, as well as inflicted huge property damage in various parts of the war-ravaged country since May.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
22 August 2024
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
22 August 2024
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
22 August 2024
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
22 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024