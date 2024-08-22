Flash Floods Kill 10 in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Ten people have been killed due to flash floods across Afghanistan recently, an official from the country's national disaster authority said on Wednesday night.

According to Mullah Janan Saeq, spokesman for the authority, in recent days, 10 people have lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries as flash floods swept through parts of the country, Xinhua reported.The natural disaster incidents have also ruined 100 residential houses utterly or partially and caused severe damage to farmlands, said Saeq, adding that the acting head of the authority has commanded all the provincial officials to take immediate action for the flood-affected people.Rain-induced accidents have killed about 400 people, injured hundreds of others, as well as inflicted huge property damage in various parts of the war-ravaged country since May.