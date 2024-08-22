0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:03

2 Killed, 5 Injured As School Van Attacked in Pakistan's Punjab

Story Code : 1155621
2 Killed, 5 Injured As School Van Attacked in Pakistan
The incident happened in the Attock district of the province where a gunman sprayed bullets at the van and fled the scene, the District Police Officer of Attock, Ghayas Gul told the media, Xinhua reported.

He said that an investigation into the incident is underway. Still, according to the initial probe, the attacker targeted the van due to personal enmity with the driver, who remained safe in the attack.

The injured children have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The country's President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.
