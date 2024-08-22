Islam Times - Two students were killed and five others injured when a school van was attacked in Pakistan's east Punjab province on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened in the Attock district of the province where a gunman sprayed bullets at the van and fled the scene, the District Police Officer of Attock, Ghayas Gul told the media, Xinhua reported.He said that an investigation into the incident is underway. Still, according to the initial probe, the attacker targeted the van due to personal enmity with the driver, who remained safe in the attack.The injured children have been shifted to a nearby hospital.The country's President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.