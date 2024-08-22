0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:04

China Says It Monitored, Warned US Destroyer in Taiwan Strait

Story Code : 1155622
China Says It Monitored, Warned US Destroyer in Taiwan Strait
China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan, and says it has jurisdiction over the strait. 

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement that the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson made a "routine" transit of the strait in accordance with international law, Reuters reported.

China's military described the sailing as "public hype", adding it had sent naval and air forces to monitor and warn the US ship and "deal with it in accordance with the law and regulations".

"Troops in the theatre remain on high alert at all times and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability," the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said.

Taiwan's defense ministry said the ship sailed in a northerly direction through the strait and that Taiwanese forces had monitored the situation but observed nothing unusual.

US military ships and aircraft transit the narrow strait about once a month.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
22 August 2024
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
22 August 2024
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
22 August 2024
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
22 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024