Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:11

Russia Repels Another Ukrainian Attempt to Pierce Border

Russia said on Wednesday that its forces had advanced in eastern Ukraine and had begun to push back Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, though a senior commander cautioned that Ukrainian forces were regrouping for another possible attack, Reuters reported.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Federal Security Service border guards and Russian military units repelled an attack by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team on Wednesday.

He said the attempted incursion took place in the Klimovo district which borders Ukraine's Chernihiv region. The Bryansk region lies northwest of the Kursk region where a Ukrainian incursion has been underway since early August.
