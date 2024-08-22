0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:12

Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel

Story Code : 1155628
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
"The Lebanese government has developed an operational plan in case of any escalation of the ongoing conflict, but international organizations have not provided the necessary assistance in this regard as a result of pressure from the West," Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram told Sputnik.

He also noted that a possible armed conflict with Lebanon "will not be a walk in the park" for the Israel Defense Forces.

"The decision on war and peace today is entirely in the hands of Israel, and Lebanon has every right to self-defense ... It is impossible to say that there will not be a large-scale war against Lebanon, and we cannot guarantee what the Israeli army will do. Hezbollah is capable of waging this battle, and Israel does not need any pretext to strike Lebanon," Bayram added.

The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after the start of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese fighters from the Hezbollah movement fire at each other's positions in areas along the border almost daily.

According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, about 100,000 people were forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. Israel said that about 80,000 residents of northern Israel had found themselves in a similar situation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
22 August 2024
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
22 August 2024
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
22 August 2024
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
22 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024