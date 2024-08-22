0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:17

China Says It Seeks No Nuclear Arms Race with US

Story Code : 1155631
At a regular press conference on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Washington’s fear-mongering over China’s nuclear arsenal is completely unfounded.

Her remarks followed a New York Times report from Tuesday revealing that US President Joe Biden had quietly revised the Nuclear Employment Guidance, refocusing it on China. 

Mao stressed that Beijing was “gravely concerned” with the report. “As we have seen over the past few years, the US has called China a ‘nuclear threat’ and used it as a convenient pretext for the US to shirk its obligation of nuclear disarmament,” she added.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman further said that China’s nuclear arsenal is by no means comparable in size to that of the US.

She further said that China adheres to a ‘no first use’ policy regarding nuclear weapons, maintains a nuclear strategy centered on self-defense, and keeps its capabilities at the minimum level necessary for national security.

“We have no intention to engage in any form of arms race with other countries,” Mao stressed.

“In contrast, the US sits on the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world. Even so, it clings to a first-use nuclear deterrence policy, and has invested heavily to upgrade its nuclear triad and blatantly devised nuclear deterrence strategies against others. It is the US who is the primary source of nuclear threats and strategic risks in the world,” she emphasized.

Citing a classified document approved in March, the Times reported that Biden had directed US forces to be ready for potential coordinated nuclear conflicts with Russia, China, and North Korea.

The American president approved a top-secret nuclear strategic plan for the US that, for the first time, shifts America's deterrent strategy to address China’s purported swift growth in its nuclear arsenal, the report further said.
