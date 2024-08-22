0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:18

Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites

Story Code : 1155632
Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah said in separate statements on Thursday that the resistance group targeted the Branit barracks “with heavy artillery shells and achieved a direct hit.”

The fighters of Hezbollah also launched drone attacks on positions of Israeli soldiers in Kiryat Shmona settlement and struck spying equipment in one of the occupation army’s sites.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on positions of Israeli soldiers in the Kiryat Shmona settlement, hitting their targets with precision,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The resistance group also “targeted surveillance equipment at the Jal al-Alam site with an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.”

In the early hours of Thursday, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on over 10 areas in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions between the usurping regime and Hezbollah.
Comment


Featured Stories
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Leaders Meet in Doha: Confronting ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Top of Discussions
22 August 2024
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
’Ynet’: Hezbollah Burns the North, ’Katzrin’ Settlers Afraid
22 August 2024
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the ME
22 August 2024
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
Resignations Over Gaza War; From London to Washington to Tel Aviv
22 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Surprise Enemy Inside, Outside Iraq
22 August 2024
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
Barack Obama Describes Donald Trump as Dangerous for US
22 August 2024
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
Israeli Outgoing Envoy: UN Building Must be Wiped Off from Earth
21 August 2024
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
21 August 2024