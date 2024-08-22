Lebanese Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites

Islam Times - Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has carried out fresh retaliatory attacks against a number of strategic Israeli military positions in the northern part of the occupied territories in support of Lebanese soil and Gaza.

Hezbollah said in separate statements on Thursday that the resistance group targeted the Branit barracks “with heavy artillery shells and achieved a direct hit.”The fighters of Hezbollah also launched drone attacks on positions of Israeli soldiers in Kiryat Shmona settlement and struck spying equipment in one of the occupation army’s sites.“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday, 22-08-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on positions of Israeli soldiers in the Kiryat Shmona settlement, hitting their targets with precision,” Hezbollah said in a statement.The resistance group also “targeted surveillance equipment at the Jal al-Alam site with an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.”In the early hours of Thursday, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on over 10 areas in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions between the usurping regime and Hezbollah.