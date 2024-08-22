0
Thursday 22 August 2024 - 21:20

U.S.-Led Coalition Aircraft Violate Syrian Airspace Eight Times in Past Day

Story Code : 1155633
"Over the past day, eight violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf area, committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets. Additionally, the same pair of A-10 attack aircraft violated Syria’s airspace three times," Ignasyuk stated.

During this period, the center also noted four violations of the deconfliction protocols established on December 9, 2019, which involved UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.
The ongoing incursions by coalition aircraft have raised concerns about the potential for dangerous encounters in the region. Ignasyuk warned that these actions could lead to air accidents and further escalate tensions in Syria's airspace.

The situation in Syria remains complex, with various factions vying for control amid ongoing conflict. The U.S.-led coalition has been active in the region, conducting operations against ISIS and other militant groups, but its presence has also led to increased friction between Russian forces and the Syrian government.

As the conflict continues, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for adherence to established protocols to ensure the safety of all parties involved.
