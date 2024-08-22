Islam Times - The Secretary General of the Ansarullah Movement of Yemen stated that the response of the resistance axis to the action of the Zionist regime in martyring Ismail Haniyeh would be definitive.

Seyyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, today in his televised speech called the response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh "painful" and "impressive", adding: "Planning for this painful response is one of the reasons for the delay."Ansarullah's Leader added: "The Israeli enemy is also waiting for Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination, and the Zionists are in shelters due to extreme fear of the response."The secretary of Yemen's Ansarullah regarding the developments in Palestine said: "The Israeli enemy, with the participation of the United States and the support of the West, has been committing the crime of the century against the residents of the Gaza Strip for 321 days, and the Muslims should be more sensitive and aware of their human, religious and moral responsibility in supporting Palestine.Al-Houthi noted: "This week, the Yemeni front carried out attacks with 21 ballistic missiles, a drone and a boat."The Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement continued: "The enemy is destroying Palestine through bombing, starvation, spreading infectious diseases, torture and other crimes, and defending Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque is a sacred duty for all Muslims, but some are negligent and complicit."Seyyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi also pointed to Colombia's action in boycotting the sale of coal to Israel and noted: "The president of Colombia, in support of Gaza, imposed sanction on the export of coal to Israel, while we are witnessing the continuation of exports from Arab countries to the Zionist enemy."