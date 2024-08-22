Yemeni Armed Forces Carry Out Two Military Operations in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and their resistance and retaliation to the American-British aggression against Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two military operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The first operation targeted the oil ship (SOUNION) which belongs to a company that has ties with the Israeli enemy and violated the ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine, according to the military spokesman General Yahya Sarea.The ship was accurately and directly hit while was sailing in the Red Sea and is now at risk of sinking, he added.The other operation targeted the ship (Sw North Wind I) that is as well belonging to a company that has ties with the Israeli enemy and violated the ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine, according to General Sarea who added that it was directly and accurately hit while was sailing in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.The two military operations were carried out by the naval ,UAV and the missile forces, with a number of uncrewed boats, ballistic missiles, winged missiles, and drones, General Sarea said.“The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed continuation of imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy and targeting all ships associated with, or belonging to companies that deal with the Israeli enemy within the area of military operations announced in the previous statements.”“The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression is stopped and the blockade on our people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”