Friday 23 August 2024 - 08:42

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Delivering a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday evening, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni forces had targeted Sounion oil tanker as it was sailing in the Red Sea waters.

He added that the ship was precisely struck, and it is now at the risk of sinking.

Saree noted that Sounion “belongs to a company that has ties with the ‘Israeli’ enemy, and violated the ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

The European Union's Red Sea naval mission “Aspides” confirmed on Thursday that the Greek-flagged oil tanker was evacuated by its crew after being attacked in the Red Sea.

Sounion was targeted by multiple projectiles off Yemen's strategic western port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday. It was the third vessel operated by Athens-based Delta Tankers to be attacked in the Red Sea this month.

Delta Tankers said in a statement that the attack caused a fire onboard, which the crew extinguished.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency said on Wednesday that the attack led to the loss of engine power. On Thursday, UKMTO said the vessel was at anchor and all its crew evacuated.

 “Yemen’s response in retaliation for the barbaric and vicious ‘Israeli’ assault on Hodeidah will be delivered through any possible means.”

As for the second operation, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the SW North Wind I vessel, which belongs to a company that has business relations with the occupying “Israeli’ entity, was hit precisely while sailing in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Saree highlighted that the Yemeni forces would continue their pro-Palestinian operations as long as the “Israeli” entity sustained the war and a siege that it has been simultaneously enforcing against Gaza.
