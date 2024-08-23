Iran Urges EU to Reverse Wrong Policies

Islam Times - Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations with the European Union on the basis of mutual respect, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, calling on the European governments to abandon their incorrect policies.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell congratulated Araqchi on his appointment as the foreign minister of Iran.Referring to the regional and global challenges, Borrell expressed hope that political dialogue and consultations between Iran and the EU would continue and expand under the new Iranian administration.Araqchi, for his part, thanked Borrell for the call, highlighting the diverse and extensive areas of interaction between Iran and the EU.Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union based on mutual respect, he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.However, Araqchi emphasized the necessity for dialogue to resolve the issues and address the incorrect policies of the European countries.The two diplomats further discussed the issues of mutual interest, including the negotiations on lifting sanctions and the latest developments concerning the Gaza war and crimes committed by the Zionist regime.