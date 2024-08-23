0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 08:49

Child Among Those Killed in Overnight Israeli Strike in Southern Gaza

Story Code : 1155687
Citing medical sources at Nasser Hospital, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the bodies of three victims, including a child, were brought to the facility after a gathering in the town of Abasan was hit.

In addition, one person was killed and others injured in a separate Israeli air attack on the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported.

Medical sources say at least 47 people have been killed since dawn in Gaza as Israel’s military has stepped up operations in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime’s negotiators have reportedly arrived for the next round of ceasefire talks in Cairo, where the issue of the Egypt-Gaza border is expected to be discussed.

At least 40,265 Palestinian people have been killed and 93,144 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.
