Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN

Islam Times - Successive Israeli evacuation orders in Gaza, including 12 just in August, have displaced 90% of its 2.1 million residents since the war began in October, the top United Nations humanitarian official for the Palestinian territory said.

Muhannad Hadi said the evacuation orders are endangering civilians instead of protecting them. “They are forcing families to flee again, often under fire and with the few belongings they can carry with them, into an ever-shrinking area” that is crowded and unsafe.Civilians are being deprived of medical care, shelter, water wells and humanitarian supplies, “running from one destroyed place to another, with no end in sight,” he said, the AP reported.Hadi said in the statement Thursday that international humanitarian law requires the protection of civilians. “The way forward is as clear as it is urgent: Protect civilians, release the hostages, facilitate humanitarian access, agree on a cease-fire.”The evacuations are also the latest threat to UN personnel working in Gaza and affect humanitarian facilities, according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. He cited as an example that the UN World Food Program lost access to its warehouse in central Deir al-Balah.“This was the third and last operational warehouse in Gaza’s middle area,” Dujarric said. “Five community kitchens operated by WFP have also been evacuated, as the agency seeks new locations for them.”At least 40,265 Palestinian people have been killed and 93,144 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.