Israeli Soldier Killed, Al-Qassam Launches Drone Attack on Command Center

In an exceptional operation, Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters launched a locally-produced one-way attack drone, al-Zouari, at the Israeli field command and control center in the Netzarim Axis, which splits the northern Gaza Strip from the rest of the besieged territory.The attack was launched at 7:30 pm (local time), the Brigades' Military Media Unit said.Al-Qassam fighters returning from the frontlines in the southern city of Khan Younis reported two operations near the Hamad residential area, Al Mayadeen reported.The first operation saw al-Qassam fighters fire two tandem rocket-propelled grenades at two Israeli Merkava tanks. The second operation saw al-Qaasam sapper units booby-trap and subsequently detonate a tunnel entrance in the same area, targeting an Israeli force that had arrived at the point of the ambush.In the context of these operations and others conducted on Wednesday, the Israeli military command said that a soldier in the 401st Armored Brigade's 46th Battalion was killed in the southern Gaza Strip after his armored vehicle was targeted with an anti-tank shell.The death of the soldier brings the total death toll of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip since the ground invasion was launched to 336 and the total number of Israeli troops killed since October 2023 to 695.Palestinian Resistance factions focused their fire on the Netzarim Axis on Thursday, as both the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's, al-Quds Brigades, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (PFLP) Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades announced attacks on the strategic sector.