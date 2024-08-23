0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 09:00

ISIL Terrorists Nabbed in Iran

Story Code : 1155695
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement on Friday that the terrorists have been arrested in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Fars and Khuzestan in a series of operations.

The 14 arrestees were affiliated with the “American-Zionist grouplet known as Daesh-Khorasan”, the statement added.

The culprits had illegally entered Iran during the past recent days with the purpose of carrying out terrorist operations, the Intelligence Ministry noted.

Seven Daesh elements have been arrested in the Fars Province alone, while the other 7 terrorists were captured in the three other provinces, it added.
