Friday 23 August 2024 - 09:03

Iran’s President Invited to Visit Iraq

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation on Thursday evening.

Hussein honored the memory of late Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, expressing hope that Iraq and Iran would continue to cooperate closely on various issues related to bilateral relations, as well as major regional and international developments.

He also conveyed an invitation from the prime minister of Iraq to President Pezeshkian to visit the neighboring country.

For his part, Araqchi emphasized the special attention that Iran’s new administration pays to the expansion of comprehensive relations with Iraq.

He also thanked and welcomed the invitation from Iraq's prime minister for the Iranian president.

Araqchi further appreciated the gracious hospitality of the noble and hospitable Iraqi government and people toward the Arbaeen pilgrims, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.
